CHICAGO (CBS)– Alistair is the PAWS Dog of the week.
He’s looking for a home with a big yard where he can play with another active resident dog and an adults-only family.
He thrives in the quieter environment of the suburbs, but gains confidence and comfort when he’s with another dog.
Alstair is playful and happy and loves swimming int he doggy pool.
Alstair and many other dogs are available for adoption through the PAWS Chicago virtual adoption process. Get more information on the PAWS Chicago website.