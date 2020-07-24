CHICAGO (CBS) — Longtime meteorologist Jerry Taft has died.
He gave his final forecast the night he retired from Chicago’s ABC 7.
Taft spent more than 40 years predicting the weather on Chicago television stations. Shortly after retiring in 2018, he took up a job as an Uber driver in Florida.
He died Thursday night at his home in Florida.
Always a good time when weather pals from all over Chicago get together! Jerry we will miss your stories and all the laughs we’ve shared over the years. @cbschicago @MarchofDimesIL @ABC7Chicago @TracyButlerABC7 @TammieSouza @AliciaRomanNBC @SchwarzABC7 @KyeMartinNBC @jerrytaft pic.twitter.com/Y1JzcJ7LHz
— Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) July 24, 2020
Taft was 77 years old.