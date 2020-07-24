DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Longtime meteorologist Jerry Taft has died.

He gave his final forecast the night he retired from Chicago’s ABC 7.

Taft spent more than 40 years predicting the weather on Chicago television stations. Shortly after retiring in 2018, he took up a job as an Uber driver in Florida.

He died Thursday night at his home in Florida.

Taft was 77 years old.

 