By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Auburn Gresham, Crash, CTA Bus

CHICAGO (CBS)– Thirteen people were injured in a crash involving a CTA bus in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Saturday.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, crews responded to the crash at 79th and Damen. Officials said the injured individuals were taken to various hospitals and one was taken to Comer Children’s hospital.

Details on the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story. 