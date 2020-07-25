CHICAGO (CBS)– Thirteen people were injured in a crash involving a CTA bus in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Saturday.
EMS Plan 2 for the Auto Accident @ 79th and Damen, Eight (8) adults Red transported to various hospitals, Four (4) adults Green transported to various hospitals, One (1) Yellow peds transported to Comers, Five (5) refused treatment or transport. 4-1-8 NFI. pic.twitter.com/dmi2TAs3Ew
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 25, 2020
According to the Chicago Fire Department, crews responded to the crash at 79th and Damen. Officials said the injured individuals were taken to various hospitals and one was taken to Comer Children’s hospital.
Details on the crash have not been released.
This is a developing story.