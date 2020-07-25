CHICAGO (CBS) — Two prominent Chicago statues of Christopher Columbus might have been removed this week, but the issues that sparked protests where they once stood in Grant Park and Little Italy remain.

A few hundred pro-police demonstrators attending a “Back the Blue” march in Grant Park faced off with protesters demanding the city reduce funding for the Chicago Police Department, and devote more money to social service programs.

The scene in Grant Park was a stark contrast to eight days ago, when a protest at the Christopher Columbus statue turned violent, as some protesters began pelting police with rocks, frozen water bottles, and firecrackers.

That statue and another in Arrigo Park were removed on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s orders early Friday.

In anticipation of various and conflicting protests planned across the city on Saturday, the city not only raised the Michigan and Wabash bridges over the Chicago River, but set up several metal barricades, and deployed salt trucks on streets where rallies and marches were expected, in an effort to control traffic.

The “Back the Blue” rally in Grant Park appeared to be the first organized pro-police rally in Chicago in recent weeks.

Several groups of officers were deployed on standby as that rally went on, and about halfway through the event, a small group of counter-protesters arrived, several of them saying they had walked down the street from other protests that were happening, including a Black Lives Matter rally.

It resulted in two distinct but loud groups with starkly different views on police facing off in Grant Park, with police officers standing between them in an effort to keep the peace.

Man from Back the Blue rally: “Where are you and the cowbells when the gangbangers are shooting each other!” Woman from counterprotest: “Where are the POLICE when the gangbangers are shooting each other”@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/8rHE4kM29t — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) July 25, 2020

The two groups also had very different messages about the Columbus statues that were taken down this week, with the “Back the Blue” group calling the removal of the monuments to the Italian explorer a “shame,” while the counter-protesters praised their removal, but feared it might be only temporary.

The only thing they seemed to agree on was their dismay for local leadership. Both sides particularly admonished Mayor Lori Lightfoot for not doing enough to support their causes.

“We feel like the police are way overfunded, and we want them to defund the police, and invest in communities,” protester Jackie Alfirevic said.

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara, who has called Lighfoot a “coward” for ordering the Columbus statues taken down in the middle of the night, said the mayor and other elected leaders in Chicago don’t do enough to support rank-and-file police.

“The police matter. The police are the only line of defense between lawlessness and law and order, and it’s not going very well right now, because the politicians are not backing up the work that the men and women of the Chicago Police Department are doing. They’re just not,” Catanzara said.

While there were some skirmishes between the two groups of protesters, compared to last week, the situation remained largely peaceful on both sides.

About an hour after the “Back the Blue” rally ended, a Black Lives Matter rally kicked off in Grant Park. A handful of other demonstrations also were being held in other neighborhoods around the city Saturday afternoon.