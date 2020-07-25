CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,426 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including 12 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 169,883 cases, including 7,397 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the start of the pandemic.
Illinois has conducted 38,200 COVID-19 tests in the past day, for a positive test rate of 3.7% on Friday. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate as of Friday was 3.6%, up from 2.6% at the start of July.
As of Friday night, 1,398 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 321 in intensive care, and 139 on ventilators. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have been relatively flat since late June.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 95% statewide recovery rate as of Thursday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.
State officials, on Friday, said four counties — Adams, LaSalle, Peoria, and Randolph — have entered a “warning level” for COVID-19, due to outbreaks associated with large gatherings and other “risky behavior.”