Corey Crawford Returns To Blackhawks Practice After Battling COVID-19The return of Crawford is a big development for Chicago as it prepares for its qualifying series against Edmonton and its high-scoring duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Hendricks Goes 9; Rizzo HRs, Sanitizes; Cubs Beat Brew 3-0Ian Happ also had a two-run drive and Ross got his first victory as a big league manager as the Cubs opened this pandemic-shortened 60-game season without fans at Wrigley Field.

Opening Day Arrives For Cubs, White Sox; But The Only Fans In The Stands Will Be Cardboard, And Only On The South SideUsually the lots outside Guaranteed Rate Field would be filling up with tailgaters a couple hours before a game, but for the opener of the shortened 2020 season, there won’t be any tailgating, because fans aren’t allowed in the stadium for now.

Brent Seabrook Won't Travel With Blackhawks For PlayoffsVeteran defenseman Brent Seabrook won't play for the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL playoffs after not feeling well enough following three surgeries.

MLB, Players Agree To Expand Playoffs To 16 Teams For 2020The decision to expand the playoffs makes it likely teams with losing records will reach the postseason.

Houston Dash Head Coach James Clarkson On NWSL Challenge Cup Final: 'Our Feet Are Definitely On The Ground, There's A Real Focus In The Group'The Dash head coach discusses the team's performance in the Challenge Cup and how they're feeling heading into the franchise's first ever final appearance.