CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois Sate Police are investigating a reported shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Saturday morning.
According to ISP, a 22-year-old woman told police she was shot while driving southbound on I-94 just north of 79th Street.
The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and self transported to a local hospital.
According to preliminary reports from ISP, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle around 2:40 a.m. Southbound lanes were closed while police investigated and have since been reopened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP.