By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot while sitting in a car in The Loop Saturday morning after an argument with a pedestrian.

Chicago police said the 26-year-old man was in the passenger seat when he, and the other people in the car, got into an argument with someone on the sidewalk at Wabash and Wacker around 5 a.m.

Police said the person on the sidewalk pulled out a gun and starting firing shots at the car. The 26-year-old man was hit in the back and driven to a local hospital.

No one is in custody.

There was a fatal shooting at the same location last weekend.