CHICAGO (CBS) — It may not be quite “fry and egg on the sidewalk” hot, but Sunday’s temperatures will be oppressive.
Temps will be in the 90s but will feel more like 100 degrees with humidity. Rain returns to the forecast Sunday evening, when thunderstorms and downpours are possible. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for areas in northwest Illinois.
Rain chances linger into Monday, but then we can expect a return to more seasonable warmth next week with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
