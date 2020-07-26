In Pandemic Year, Wrigley Rooftops Give Rare Opportunity To Watch Major League Baseball In PersonIn Chicago, tickets to the 16 rooftops come at a hefty price — about $300 to $440 compared to the usual $150. They can seat at about 200 to 250, but a 20% capacity limit has them selling 40 to 50 per game.

White Sox Launch 5 Home Runs To Back Keuchel's Solid Start In 10-3 Victory Over TwinsDallas Keuchel allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings in his White Sox debut after agreeing to a $55.5 million, three-year contract in December.

Darvish, Cubs Bullpen Struggle As Brewers Power Way To 8-3 WinChristian Yelich and Justin Smoak hit long home runs, umpires intervened before a shouting match between the teams got too serious and the Milwaukee Brewers powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3 on Saturday.

Corey Crawford Returns To Blackhawks Practice After Battling COVID-19The return of Crawford is a big development for Chicago as it prepares for its qualifying series against Edmonton and its high-scoring duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Hendricks Goes 9; Rizzo HRs, Sanitizes; Cubs Beat Brew 3-0Ian Happ also had a two-run drive and Ross got his first victory as a big league manager as the Cubs opened this pandemic-shortened 60-game season without fans at Wrigley Field.

Opening Day Arrives For Cubs, White Sox; But The Only Fans In The Stands Will Be Cardboard, And Only On The South SideUsually the lots outside Guaranteed Rate Field would be filling up with tailgaters a couple hours before a game, but for the opener of the shortened 2020 season, there won’t be any tailgating, because fans aren’t allowed in the stadium for now.