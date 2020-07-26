CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Chicago Business Services Office downtown will be closed for the next 11 days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The office, located in the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building at 69 W. Washington St., will be closed until Thursday, Aug. 6, the Secretary of State’s office said.
The Business Services Office handles filings for such things as articles of incorporation and organization for limited liability companies, as well as annual reports.
The Illinois Department of Health said the public was not impacted by the situation. But everyone who works in the office must quarantine for 14 days, and the office will be sanitized according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols.
The Business Services Office in Springfield remains open, and customers may also file online at cyberdriveillinois.com. More information is available at (217) 782-6961.