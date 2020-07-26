CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Sunday once again responded to President Donald Trump sending federal agents to Chicago.

In an interview on CNN Sunday, the mayor told Jake Tapper that she has “drawn a very tight line” and made it clear to federal authorities that if they cross that line, she will use every tool at her disposal to stop him.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – no troops, no agents coming in outside of our knowledge, notification, and control that are violating people’s constitutional rights – that is the framework. We can’t just allow anyone to come into Chicago, play police in our streets and neighborhoods when they don’t know the first thing about our city,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “That’s a recipe for disaster, and that’s what you are seeing playing out in Portland on a nightly basis. We don’t need that here, that is not a value-add, and it doesn’t help enhance our public safety.”

Mayor Lightfoot also responded to Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara Jr., who called her a “complete failure” in a letter to President Trump asking for federal assistance.

She said Catanzara is “completely out of touch with reality” and “pandering to the crowd.”

President Trump and other officials on Wednesday formally announced the deployment of “hundreds” of federal agents to fight crime in Chicago as part of Operation Legend.

Officials described Operation Legend as “a sustained, systematic and coordinated law enforcement initiative in which federal law enforcement agencies work in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight violent crime.”

On Friday, three men were arrested on gun charges in Chicago as part of Operation Legend.

Still, concerns have persisted that the presence of federal agents could lead to a scene like that in Portland, Oregon, where they have clashed with protesters and have been accused of grabbing people off city streets.

There was no sign of federal agents at protests held in Chicago on Saturday.