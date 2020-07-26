CHICAGO (CBS) — Two South Side churches came together with one message of unity Sunday, as Chicagoans grapple with issues of police brutality and race.
Members of the Martin Temple AME Zion Church, 6930 S. Cottage Grove Ave., and the Living Hope Church, 6414 S. Cottage Grove Ave., marched down the thoroughfare where both of the churches are located.
They held signs reading, “Pray for peace,” and, “Jesus saves.”
Their final stop was at the Grand Crossing (3rd) District police station, 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
The marchers prayed for the victims of police brutality and for the strength of officers doing good in the community.
“Prayer invites God into the situation,” said Pastor Eric Leake of the Martin Temple AME Zion Church, “because no matter how much we do. We need help from the Lord.”
“We’re not trying to be dismissive of any group – whether it’s neighborhood residents or the police,” said Pastor Brad Beier of the Living Hope Church, “and we want to focus on personal relationships and messages.”
After saying prayers, church member delivered care packages to police and to residents in need.