CHICAGO (CBS) — With so many beaches and public pools closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, more families have turned to backyard pools.
With that in mind, Illinois fire officials this weekend emphasized the importance of making water safety at home a priority.
The Illinois Fire Marshal said child drownings are preventable. They said inflatable pools should be emptied after each use and stored upside down.
The fire marshal also recommended installing locked fencing around other outdoor pools to keep kids from wandering in.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports drowning is the leading cause of accidental deaths for kids ages 1 to 4.