CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot and wounded Monday evening near Wellington and Cicero avenues.
The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Cicero Avenue, on the cusp of the Belmont Cragin and Kelvyn Park neighborhoods.
Police said an 18-year-old man got into a quarrel with another man in an alley when the other man took out a gun and shot him.
The gunman also shot a 56-year-old man who was riding a bicycle nearby and who was not the intended target, police said.
The man on the bicycle was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The younger man was taken to the same hospital in an unknown condition, police said.
No one was in custody Monday evening. Area Five detectives were investigating.