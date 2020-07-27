CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were shot Monday evening in the Chatham community.
The shooting happened at 92nd Place and Langley Avenue around 6:15 p.m., police said.
Police said three men and two women suffered gunshot wounds.
The Fire Department said three of the victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and one more to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, all in serious-to-critical condition. One more victim was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in fair-to-serious condition.
Further details were not immediately available.