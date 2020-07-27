DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mugo Odigwe
CHICAGO (CBS)– A man died after he was shot while driving, causing his vehicle to crash into a building in Chatham early Monday morning.

According to Chicago police, an unidentified man was driving when someone in a black sedan fired shots. The man’s vehicle slammed into an apartment building in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg, stomach and head. He was later pronounced dead.

A resident of the building head shots and described the chaotic scene. Another residents said he heard a “big boom.”

No one is in custody and police are investigating.