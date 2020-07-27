CHICAGO (CBS)– A man died after he was shot while driving, causing his vehicle to crash into a building in Chatham early Monday morning.
According to Chicago police, an unidentified man was driving when someone in a black sedan fired shots. The man’s vehicle slammed into an apartment building in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove.
Chicago Police say the driver of this car crashed into this Chatham apartment building after he was shot in the leg, stomach and head.
We’re live on scene. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/TgXqu2Tbiu
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) July 27, 2020
The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg, stomach and head. He was later pronounced dead.
A resident of the building head shots and described the chaotic scene. Another residents said he heard a “big boom.”
No one is in custody and police are investigating.