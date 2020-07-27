DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front was moving through the area Monday afternoon, pushing away the humidity, clouds, and rain.

A northwesterly wind flow is developing behind it pulling in dry air. Dew points behind the front are quickly dropping a good 5 to 8 degrees.

Look for clearing skies through the night with less humid conditions. The low is 67.

A small disturbance over South Dakota will move into Wisconsin on Tuesday. It could brush us with a stray shower or storm. Otherwise, look for mostly sunny conditions with a high of 87.

A stray shower or storm is also possible Wednesday with a high of 85.

We are not finding 90s in the seven-day forecast. The normal high is 84 degrees.

 

