CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front was moving through the area Monday afternoon, pushing away the humidity, clouds, and rain.
A northwesterly wind flow is developing behind it pulling in dry air. Dew points behind the front are quickly dropping a good 5 to 8 degrees.
Look for clearing skies through the night with less humid conditions. The low is 67.
A small disturbance over South Dakota will move into Wisconsin on Tuesday. It could brush us with a stray shower or storm. Otherwise, look for mostly sunny conditions with a high of 87.
A stray shower or storm is also possible Wednesday with a high of 85.
We are not finding 90s in the seven-day forecast. The normal high is 84 degrees.