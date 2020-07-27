CHICAGO (CBS) — For the sixth day in a row, Illinois is reporting more than 1,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 1,231 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 18 deaths. Illinois has now reported more than 1,000 daily cases of the virus 14 times in July, compared to only twice in June.
Monday’s tally brings the state to a total of 172,655 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,416 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The latest cases came as the state reported 30,567 virus tests in the past 24 hours, for a positive test rate of 4% on Monday. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate stands at 3.8%, up from 3% one week ago, and 2.6% three weeks ago.
As of Sunday night, 1,417 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 350 in intensive care, and 124 on ventilators. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have been relatively flat since late June.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 95% statewide recovery rate as of Monday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.