Cubs, White Sox Taking Strict Precautions On Road Amid Coronavirus PandemicThe White Sox travel to Cleveland this week, and will be taking extra precautions for life on the road during a global pandemic. So will the Cubs, who will be in Cincinnati, where multiple members of the Reds are currently sidelined with coronavirus protocols.

Red Stars Fall To Houston Dash In NWSL Challenge Cup Championship GameSophie Schmidt scored on an early penalty kick and Shea Groom added a stoppage-time goal to give the Houston Dash the trophy with a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday.

White Sox Get Slammed By Minnesota Twins, Who Take 2 Of 3 For Opening SeriesJake Cave hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz homered twice and Kenta Maeda was strong in his debut with his new team, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Tyler Chatwood Dominates As Cubs Clobber Brewers, Take 2 Of 3 In Opening SeriesTyler Chatwood pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Willson Contreras homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday to take two of three in their opening series.

In Pandemic Year, Wrigley Rooftops Give Rare Opportunity To Watch Major League Baseball In PersonIn Chicago, tickets to the 16 rooftops come at a hefty price — about $300 to $440 compared to the usual $150. They can seat at about 200 to 250, but a 20% capacity limit has them selling 40 to 50 per game.

White Sox Launch 5 Home Runs To Back Keuchel's Solid Start In 10-3 Victory Over TwinsDallas Keuchel allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings in his White Sox debut after agreeing to a $55.5 million, three-year contract in December.