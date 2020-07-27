DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A baby was critically wounded Monday morning, when she was shot while riding in the back seat of a car on the Bishop Ford Freeway in the Pullman neighborhood.

Illinois State Police said a car was headed north on I-94 near 115th Street around 11:15 a.m., when the driver heard a gunshot. The driver checked on the infant in the back seat, and saw the baby had been injured.

The driver took the infant to a local hospital, where the baby was listed in critical condition.

Further details were not immediately available.