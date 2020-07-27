CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was hit and killed by a semi-trailer truck at North and Kimball/Homan avenues Monday evening.
The accident happened at 7:33 p.m., police said.
A 39-year-old man was driving the truck east on North Avenue and was at a red light at Kimball and Homan avenues on the cusp of Logan Square and Humboldt Park where the north-south street changes names, police said.
Another man was walking between vehicles in the roadway on North Avenue, police said.
The truck then proceeded through the intersection, but was waved down by multiple witnesses who said the pedestrian was hit by the rear passenger-side tires of the truck, police said.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck driver was taken to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center for observation and was ticketed for failure to yield, police said.
The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating Monday night.