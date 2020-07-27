CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — Northwestern Medicine is looking for recruits for trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine is sponsoring the research and has set up a registry for potential participants for the trials of vaccines and other studies. The first study, set for August, will be a Phase III trial for a vaccine being developed by Oxford University’s Jenner Institute, in conjunction with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

“We want to recruit participants in the Chicago area who are at risk for exposure to COVID-19 and who are potentially interested in participating in different studies for prevention of the infection,” Dr. Karen Krueger, the principal investigator of the registry, said in a news release.

Participants in the registry will be contacted after a study on their health profile is complete. The goal is to recruit 5,000 people.

Northwestern is looking for at-risk people 18 or older who work in a job that puts them at high risk. That includes health care workers, grocery store or retail outlet employees, public transportation employees, factory or plant workers, and people who live or work in congregate living facilities like such as nursing homes.

Northwestern is also looking for people from communities that are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, including seniors, racial and ethnic groups such as African-Americans, Latinx, and Native Americans, and people with underlying health conditions.

“We are casting a really wide net so we can make sure we have enough people identified and ready to go for upcoming studies,” Krueger said in the release. “This is vital to individuals’ and community health during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The results of the Phase I/II trial of the Oxford vaccine that will be the subject of the first study showed that it is safe and “produced strong immune results,” according to the research published last Monday in The Lancet medical journal.

The vaccine caused a 2-pronged immune response, a news release from the Jenner Institute at Oxford said. First, within 14 days, it triggered a T cell response, generating white blood cells that can attack infected cells. Second, within 28 days, it provoked an antibody response. Antibodies are able to prevent the virus from infecting cells when it is initially contracted, according to a news release.

Oxford is working with AstraZeneca to develop, manufacture, and produce a coronavirus vaccine on a large scale. The unprecedented effort aims to make some 2 billion doses of the vaccine available globally, through partnerships with manufacturers in several countries, by early next year.

The planned sites for the Northwestern vaccine trials are the Northwestern campus in Streeterville, Lake Forest Hospital, and Central DuPage Hospital.

Anyone looking for more information can email nuvaccinestudy@northwestern.edu or go to the COVID Prevention Trials Registry for the registry consent form. People also can call (312) 694-0414.

This effort is separate from a Phase III study at the University of Illinois at Chicago. That study involves a different vaccine candidate developed by Moderna, which also showed promising Phase I results.

CBS News’ Haley Ott and Tucker Reals contributed to this report.