CHICAGO (CBS) — Southwest suburban Plainfield approved a school plan for students this fall.
The District 202 Board of Education voted Monday night to start the school year with remote learning for all students, with classes beginning August 31.
Teachers will host at least one meeting online every day. That’s an increase from a once-a-week plan first proposed. In addition, teachers are required to reply to emails from parents and guardians within 24 hours.
The board said the changes will give them more time to figure out a way to get students back to in-person learning safely as soon as possible.
The Plainfield Teachers Union released a statement saying it agrees remote learning is the best way to keep students and staff healthy.