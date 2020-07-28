CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — A landscaper was shot during a carjacking attempt in the south suburbs Tuesday night, but he fired back.
It happened at 205th Street and Dutra Avenue in unincorporated Chicago Heights, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s office.
Police said the man was loading tools onto his truck when two men tried to carjack him. Shots were fired, and bullet holes were left in the side of the truck.
Police said the landscaper shot one of the suspects and the other got away.
The landscaper and the suspect who was shot were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.