CHICAGO (CBS)– Lollapalooza was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but you can still catch up with your favorite musicians.
Starting Thursday, organizers will be putting on a four-night digital experience on YouTube. The digital concert will run from July 30 to Aug. 2.
Announcing the Official #Lolla2020 Lineup. Full schedule out Wednesday. Watch for free exclusively live on @YouTube: https://t.co/iTwC1qUqoh pic.twitter.com/2bcQrW6srK
— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) July 27, 2020
Chance The Rapper is among the artists performing. The full lineup was released and is available on the Lollapalooza website.