DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chance the Rapper, Lollapalooza, Lollapalooza digital experience

CHICAGO (CBS)– Lollapalooza was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but you can still catch up with your favorite musicians.

Starting Thursday, organizers will be putting on a four-night digital experience on YouTube. The digital concert will run from July 30 to Aug. 2.

Chance The Rapper is among the artists performing. The full lineup was released and is available on the Lollapalooza website.