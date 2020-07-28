CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday were seeking to identify a man who flashed himself to a 4-year-old girl and her mother in the McKinley Park neighborhood.
Around 3 p.m. Friday, July 17, the girl and her mother were at 35th Street and Winchester Avenue when the man came up holding his penis in his hands, police said.
The mother confronted the man, and he fled west on 35th Street, police said.
The man was described as white Hispanic and in his mid- to late 30s with a light complexion and a stocky build, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a bald or close-shaved head.
He was wearing a plain white T-shirt, black sweatpants cut into shorts, black gym shoes, and a black backpack slung diagonally across his chest with a U-lock bicycle lock and multiple combination locks attached.
The public is advised to call 911 to report any suspicious people or activity, caution children to be alert to strangers and make sure they are escorted by adults, and instruct children to report suspicious activity to adults.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Investigations Unit at (312) 492-3810.