CHICAGO (CBS)– The Berghoff Restaurant, a staple of Chicago dining, is making the tough choice to close its doors, but only temporarily.
The Berghoff Restaurant and the Adams Street Brewery in The Loop are now temporarily closed.
The Berghoff family posted on Facebook that this is a decision they did not make lightly. They said the choice was made simply for the business’ best interests during the pandemic.
The post stressed no employees tested positive for coronavirus, nor was the business ever in violation of the city’s guidelines.
In the meantime, The Berghoff cafe inside O’Hare Airport will be staying open for travelers.