Rizzo Homers Again As Cubs Beat Virus-Unsettled Cincinnati RedsAnthony Rizzo homered for the third time, and the Chicago Cubs let most of a seven-run lead slip away Monday night before Jeremy Jeffress closed out an victory over a Cincinnati Reds team coping with coronavirus uncertainty.

Cubs, White Sox Follow Tight Protocols As MLB Sees First COVID-19 Crisis Of SeasonThe 2020 Major League Baseball season has just begun, but with two games postponed and 13 members of the Miami Marlins having tested positive for the coronavirus, baseball is on the brink.

Ricky Renteria Won't Manage For White Sox Tonight In Cleveland, Due To 'Slight Cough And Nasal Congestion'"Out of an abundance of caution, Ricky will remain at the team hotel and not manage until we receive confirmation of today’s test result," general manager Rick Hahn said.

Cubs, White Sox Taking Strict Precautions On Road Amid Coronavirus PandemicThe White Sox travel to Cleveland this week, and will be taking extra precautions for life on the road during a global pandemic. So will the Cubs, who will be in Cincinnati, where multiple members of the Reds are currently sidelined with coronavirus protocols.

Red Stars Fall To Houston Dash In NWSL Challenge Cup Championship GameSophie Schmidt scored on an early penalty kick and Shea Groom added a stoppage-time goal to give the Houston Dash the trophy with a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday.

White Sox Get Slammed By Minnesota Twins, Who Take 2 Of 3 For Opening SeriesJake Cave hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz homered twice and Kenta Maeda was strong in his debut with his new team, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.