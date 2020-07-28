CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (CBS) — You’ll remember Theo the dog from our news recently.
He was found abandoned in a Walmart parking lot near Joliet, and is now living out the rest of his life doggie hospice with a loving couple in Crystal Lake.
Many viewers reached out to CBS 2’s Brad Edwards after we first introduced you to Theo, wanting to help him fulfill his bucket list.
Since then, Theo has been overwhelmed. This past weekend, he went on a boat ride thanks to Lavins in Wonder Lake.
He also met a pony – or maybe a unicorn – in McHenry, and later this week, he will get a tour of a fire station.
