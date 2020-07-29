CHICAGO (CBS) — Quarantine orders are in effect for people coming to and from 22 different states to Chicago, and people who go to New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut from Illinois are also under such an order.

Still, people are getting on planes during the coronavirus pandemic. And this will to travel worries a person in charge of keeping passengers safe – particularly with another Transportation Security Administration officer having tested positive at O’Hare International Airport for total of 49 cases.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory on Wednesday shared concerns over unmasked pat-downs.

Travel at O’Hare International Airport has taken a hit – and is also a hit for bargain hunters. You can get to Los Angeles this weekend for $110 round trip.

“It’s only encouraging those people who aren’t socially responsible to go out and travel,” said an anonymous TSA officer – but not one who tested positive recently.

That may sound harsh, but the officer worries when she sees passengers do things like go unmasked – despite a blatant O’Hare requirement to wear face coverings.

It is also a City of Chicago order and a State of Illinois mandate.

“(I say), ‘Could you cover your face please?’” the TSA worker said, “and I’ve had supervisors, and this is truth, tell me; stop me and say, ‘You know you’re not supposed to do that.’”

That is because technically, airport, city, and state rules are trumped by the federal government. Security checkpoints are under the jurisdiction of the TSA.

The TSA says passengers are “encouraged,” but not required, to wear masks. But you would never know that based on TSA social media posts showing many people failing to do so.

“We’re to screen them. We’re to pat them down – hand to body contact, absolutely no social distancing – and they don’t have to wear a face mask,” the TSA worker said.

An email sent to Illinois TSA employees last Friday confirmed the protocol. Officers are to offer face masks to passengers, but “either way, will conduct the patdown as required.”

“It only takes one person with one droplet coming through the checkpoint to make it go rampant again,” the worker said.

Already, six TSA officers from various airports have died from COVID-19, and more than 1,300 have tested positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, a total of 49 had tested positive at O’Hare alone.

“It’s up to the managers to review video from the last few days the person was at work and see who came in contact with this person,” the TSA worker said, “but the unfortunate thing is, like I said earlier, there are no video cameras in our breakroom.”

Interviews are also part of the TSA contact tracing efforts, a spokesman told us. He pointed to shields set up at checkpoints along with face masks, face shields, and gloves provided to each officer as ways the TSA is working to protect its own and the public.

That includes the few who chose not to wear masks.

“I get from supervisors, from co-workers, and everybody that just says, ‘Let it go, you’ll get used to it,’” the TSA officer said. “It’s all about wait times. It’s all about customer service.”

When asked why she came forward with her concerns, the officer said, “Nobody at TSA will listen to me.”

Our tipster also questions TSA and airport cleaning methods. The TSA spokesman told CBS 2 that screening areas, bins, and breakrooms are thoroughly disinfected after each confirmed coronavirus case.

We also asked the Illinois Department of Public Health – if a mask is required by Illinois and Chicago, why would a passenger be able to get through airport security? We asked further whether the IDPH would talk to the TSA about it.

The IDPH released this statement: “The State of Illinois requires face coverings to be worn in public places where it is difficult to maintain six-foot distance. It is incumbent upon all of us to follow the steps outlined by public health experts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Employees concerned about their safety should contact their employer.”

The department did not address our specific questions.

In a statement, TSA said: