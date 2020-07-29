'Quite A Challenging Golf Course For These Players,' Says CBS Sports' Trevor Immelman On WGC-FedEx St. Jude InvitationalThe WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational brings another stellar field to TPC Southwind for the last event before the PGA Championship.

Blackhawks Ban Native American Headdresses At Home GamesThe team said earlier this month it will continue to use the Blackhawks name because it honors a Native American leader who has been an inspiration to generations.

IHSA Announces High School Sports Plan Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Football Moving To SpringThe Illinois High School Association on Wednesday announced scheduling changes that will keep high school sports in action for the 2020-2021 school year, but in many instances with shifts to new seasons.

Longtime University Of Illinois Basketball Coach Lou Henson DiesFormer University of Illinois basketball coach Lou Henson has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 88.

UEFA Champions, Europa League TV Schedule: How To Watch, Match Schedule & TimesThe UEFA Champions and Europa League's start back up next week on CBS All Access.

Carlos Rodon Gives Up 5 Runs As White Sox Get Swept By ClevelandCarlos Santana hit a three-run homer, Oscar Mercado had a two-run single and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox to complete a doubleheader sweep Tuesday night.