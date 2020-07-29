CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly two months after being looted and set on fire during civil unrest in Chicago, Central Camera downtown has a plan to reopen.
On the night of Saturday, May 30, amid violent protests downtown, CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar was on the scene as Central Camera, 332 S. Wabash Ave., was looted and burned.
De Mar talked with Flesch right there at the scene.
“It’s what’s going on, it’s reality, so you deal with it,” he said at the time. “It’s that simple.”
Flesch told De Mar that night he would reopen. And sure enough, Central Camera is opening at a temporary location next door in the beginning of September.
Central Camera expects a grand reopening at the original location by the end of January.