CHICAGO (CBS) — As expected, we are looking at the development of some showers in northwest Illinois, which are forming along a cold front, just south of the Wisconsin state line.
They’re moving east while drifting to the south. Expect some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon and early in the evening before calming down after sunset.
These are summertime showers and severe weather is on expected.
On Wednesday night, look for a shower or two early on, then mostly cloudy skies and a low around 70.
Thursday brings partly sunny skies and temps in the low 80s as we move into a cooler and less humid pattern.