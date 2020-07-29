CHICAGO (CBS) — Former University of Illinois basketball coach Lou Henson has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 88.
Henson passed away peacefully in his Champaign home July 25, the Henson family announced today. The Hall of Fame coach retired as the all-time leader in victories at both the University of Illinois with 423 wins and New Mexico State with 289 wins. A private graveside service was held with family members earlier Wednesday in Champaign.
So saddened & 💔 about the passing of the legendary Lou Henson after a long battle with cancer. What a fighter! I was honored to work for him & will never forget everything he did for me. Love you Coach! My condolences to Mary & the family. #LouDoo #FlyinIllini #IlliniHoops #HOF pic.twitter.com/Xjp2rOZITX
— Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) July 29, 2020
“Our Orange and Blue hearts are heavy,” said Josh Whitman, Illinois Director of Athletics. “We have lost an Illini icon. We have lost a role model, a friend, and a leader. “Coach Henson’s true measure will be felt in the lives he touched – the lives of his former players, people on this campus, and friends in our broader community.”