CHICAGO (CBS) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge, Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state will keep its reopening plan in place until August 27. State and local governments are free to add any restrictions to control the spread of novel coronavirus, he said.

“I am optimisic where we are heading,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said, who also acknowledged that the state has been seeing more cases and rising positivity rates.

The moratorium on evictions and foreclosures has been extended until Aug. 14, Holcomb said.

State health director Kristina Box said there are now 64,300 cases and 2,932 deaths, which includes 199 patients who were COVID-19 symptomatic but never tested. Hospitalizations are rising slowly but the state has plenty of hospital space to treat the most seriously ill, Box said. The state’s postivity rate stands at 6.8% and Box said the state will be adding a county-by-county map showing those rates. In Lake County, the rate has hovered around 9% to 10% during July.

Box also provided examples of gatherings that have become centers for COVID-19 infections, including 75 infections at camps, bachelor parties, weddings and graduation parties. She said, through contact tracing, the state learned of 60 infections at a prom. As schools prepare to reopen next month, Box said she has been providing guidances to districts but won’t provide specfic numbers that would trigger a school to change their plans from in-person, hybrid, or remote learning. She said there are too many variables for each locality and that decision is best left to local officials.

Indiana has seen cases more than double in the past month and daily average cases are at their peak now. The Trump Administration released a report saying that Lake County was considering a “red” zone county, meaning the virus had been spreading in the past weeks. As he say cases rising, the governor reversed course and issued a mask-wearking order. However he has not slowed down the state’s reopening plans.

Also today, Indianapolis Public Schools recommended that students start the school year next month remotely. The recommendation, subject to a vote on Thursday, would extend e-learning into October. Closer to home, Gary and Portage school districts will start the year learning online.