CHICAGO (CBS) —For the eight consecutive day, the state of Illinois reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the state’s Department of Public Health announced 1,393 new coronavirus cases in Illinois and an additional 18 deaths. On Tuesday, that number was 1,076.

As of now, the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 22 –July 28 is 3.8%. Doctor Ngozi Ezike, head of the Illinois Department of Public Health said the current trend is very concerning.

“Not only have we started to see an increase in the cases over the past several weeks but we’re also seeing a slight increase in hospital admissions, as well,” Ezike said. “These are clearly indicators that we are headed in the wrong direction.”

Ezike added that wearing a mask is a crucial preventative measure, especially as more people are beginning to gather social events in the summer.

“We all have a responsibility to play. I know that we want to have our bachelor’s parties, we want to have our house parties is regular or basement parties, but we have to think about how we can keep our selves and our community safe,” Ezike said, noting that throughout the state there are different rates of infection, but that everyone should be aware and take protective measures.

“I know that each community is a little different, and the approach to controlling the spread will maybe look a little different based on what some of the key factors are. We’re asking all of the communities to take a look at what they’re seeing, please identify what mitigation efforts you can implement to slow the spread.”

The head of the IDPH said people need to reconsider their social activities to control the overall rate of spread.

“Maybe that does mean that your favorite restaurant goes back to take out only. Maybe the family reunion you’re planning for the summer needs to be rescheduled. We are still having to make sacrifices because this pandemic is not over,” Ezike said. “I know we all want to be done with this virus, believe me the coronavirus fatigue is real. I get it. but the virus is not done with us.”