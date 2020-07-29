Carlos Rodon Gives Up 5 Runs As White Sox Get Swept By ClevelandCarlos Santana hit a three-run homer, Oscar Mercado had a two-run single and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox to complete a doubleheader sweep Tuesday night.

Javy Báez Homers Twice, Cubs Stay Hot As They Top Reds AgainJavier Báez homered twice, doubled and scored on a deft dive to the plate, Alec Mills went six solid innings, and the Chicago Cubs extended their strong opening surge, beating the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Lindor, Zimmer Homer In Indians' 4-3 Win Over White SoxWhite Sox manager Rick Renteria, who had been isolated in a downtown hotel after experiencing cold-like symptoms Monday, returned to the team during batting practice after testing negative for the coronavirus.

Even With Precautions, COVID-19 Is Proving To Cause Major Difficulties For SportsA star of the Chicago Bears says he won't play in 2020 over health concerns.

Renteria Returns To Manage White Sox After COVID-19 ScareRick Renteria returned to the team Tuesday after being isolated for 24 hours after he awakened Monday experiencing some COVID-19 symptoms.

TPC Southwind Profile: A Stiff Challenge At The WGC-FedEx St. Jude InvitationalTPC Southwind is home of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and has been a regular PGA Tour stop for decades.