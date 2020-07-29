CHICAGO (CBS)– Two 14-year-old boys were injured Tuesday night in two separate shootings just hours apart.
The first shooting took place in the 900 block of West Marquette Road, in the Englewood neighborhood, around 8:45 p.m. According to police, the 14-year-old was standing on the street when an unknown offender fired shots.
The victim was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
Just hours later, around 11:25, another 14-year-old was shot in the 200 block of East Kensington. Police said the boy was standing in a yard of a residence with a group of people when a person in a black sedan fired shots.
The 14-year-old was taken to St. Margaret’s Hospital in Hammond, Indiana by family members. He was listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.
No one is in custody.
Police are investigating both incidents.