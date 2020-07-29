CHICAGO (CBS)– Wisconsin was among four new states added to Chicago’s emergency travel order this week. CBS 2 reported Tuesday, the city is beginning the process of ticketing those in violation of the travel restrictions.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed ticketing questions, in a media conference Wednesday, stating she believes tickets have been issued to people who have violated the ban, though she didn’t provide details.
Under the emergency travel order, you must quarantine for 14 days when you return to Chicago from Wisconsin or any of the other 21 states.
“I believe that there have been some (tickets), we can get that specific information,” She said. “Our goal obviously is not to penalize people, but to educate them into compliance.”
Tickets will range from between $100 and $500 with a $7,000 maximum. This will apply to any of the 22 states that comprise the travel ban, CBS 2 reported Tuesday.
Lightfoot said the city is going to continue to work with employers who have employees commuting back and forth from Wisconsin.
Lightfoot said she is concerned about an uptick in cases, primarily in the age group of 18 to 29 years old.
“It’s about educating members of the public, so that people can have the tools that they need to keep themselves safe,” Lightfoot said.