CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is dead and a man is in serious condition after being shot in South Chicago on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said at 4:04 p.m., a 43-year-old man opened the door to his home in the 8300 block of South Clyde Avenue and a man at the door began shooting. The man inside was shot along with the woman, police said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A source said the woman was 20 years old.
The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds.
There were also reports that a dog was also injured in the shooting.
Area Two detectives were investigating late Wednesday.