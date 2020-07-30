DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:Comer Children’s Hospital, Hammond, Indiana, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 2-year-old girl was shot in Hammond, Indiana Wednesday night.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 3300 block of Craig Drive around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found a woman and daughter inside a car.

The young girl was flown to a Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Her mother was taken to a local hospital with no injuries.

Hammond police said they are still working to find a suspect or motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.