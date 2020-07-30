CHICAGO (CBS)– A 2-year-old girl was shot in Hammond, Indiana Wednesday night.
Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 3300 block of Craig Drive around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found a woman and daughter inside a car.
The young girl was flown to a Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Her mother was taken to a local hospital with no injuries.
Hammond police said they are still working to find a suspect or motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.