CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer has been seriously wounded in a shooting at a Northwest Side police station Thursday morning.
Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed an officer had been shot, and was being taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Authorities said the shooter also was shot and seriously wounded by police.
The shooting apparently happened at the back of the Grand Central District station at 5555 West Grand Ave on the Northwest Side, but further details were not immediately available.
VIDEO / Sound : CPD Officer & offender seriously wounded in shootout. Another 2 officers potentially injured. Source says this was video nearby. Hear rapid-fire gunshots. via https://t.co/NFlrMNoulb pic.twitter.com/KWYdOMqqzR
— Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) July 30, 2020
Sources tell CBS 2’s Brad Edwards that, in addition to the officer shot, two others were injured. The nature of those injuries are not known.
In video provided by police sources, dozens of shots can be heard outside the station.
This is a developing story…