CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered showers in the far south suburbs will taper off late in the afternoon.
High waves on the lake with dangerous swimming conditions – the waves will crest at 4 to 7 feet. The risk is in place through Friday evening.
It’s much cooler and less humid in Chicago this afternoon.
Look for partly cloudy skies Thursday night with upper 60s. Friday and Saturday will see quiet weather with partly sunny conditions and temperatures in the lower 80s.
Sunday involves an increasing chance of showers and storms as we move into the afternoon.