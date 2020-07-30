CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than two months on Thursday, with 1,772 confirmed cases of the virus in the past day, including 18 additional deaths.

It’s the first time that the Illinois Department of Public Health has reported more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases since May 25, when the state reported 1,713 cases, and the most daily cases reported since May 24, when IDPH reported 2,508 new cases.

Illinois has now reported more than 1,000 daily cases of the virus 17 times in July, compared to only twice in all of June.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 176,896 total COVID-19 cases, including 7,478 deaths.

The new cases announced Thursday came as IDPH reported 41,134 tests for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, for a one-day positive test rate of 4.3%. The seven-day statewide positive test rate for the past week stands at 3.8%, compared to 3.4% one week ago, and 2.6% three weeks ago.

Just Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker warned Illinois could face a “reversal” of its reopening plans if the state continues to see a rise in virus numbers.

“We’ve made progress in Illinois, but we’ve also seen that it can be fleeting. And right now things are not headed in the right direction. I want to remind everyone that it doesn’t take long at all for a trajectory of success to turn into rising hospitalizations and deaths,” Pritzker said. “And if things don’t change, a reversal is where we’re headed.”

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Wednesday people need to reconsider their social activities to control the overall rate of spread.

“Maybe that does mean that your favorite restaurant goes back to take out only. Maybe the family reunion you’re planning for the summer needs to be rescheduled. We are still having to make sacrifices because this pandemic is not over,” Ezike said. “I know we all want to be done with this virus. Believe me, the coronavirus fatigue is real, I get it, but the virus is not done with us.”

As of Wednesday night, 1,452 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 353 in intensive care, and 149 on ventilators. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have been relatively flat since late June.

So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 95% statewide recovery rate as of Monday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.