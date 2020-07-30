DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)– Indiana reported its second highest statewide total of new coronavirus cases with 970 cases and 13 additional deaths Wednesday.

The state health department has reported 65,253 positive cases and a total of 2,746 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

On July 24, CBS 2 reported Indiana had 1,011 new cases in the past day, breaking the record for new daily cases.

The surge has prompted Gov. Eric Holcomb to mandate mask-wearing across the state.

 