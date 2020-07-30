CHICAGO (CBS)– Indiana reported its second highest statewide total of new coronavirus cases with 970 cases and 13 additional deaths Wednesday.
The state health department has reported 65,253 positive cases and a total of 2,746 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The latest #COVID19 case information for Indiana is now available on the ISDH website.
Here are the updated numbers:
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/JitOLojfWc
— Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) July 30, 2020
On July 24, CBS 2 reported Indiana had 1,011 new cases in the past day, breaking the record for new daily cases.
The surge has prompted Gov. Eric Holcomb to mandate mask-wearing across the state.