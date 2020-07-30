CHICAGO (CBS)– Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) reported a third incident of vandalism Thursday. In the past month, his office and home have been attacked, and he claims gangs are trying to intimidate him.

In the most recent incident reported Thursday, a brick was thrown through his Brighton Park office window for the second time in July. Lopez posted photos of the damage on Twitter and included a quote from Mayor Lori Lightfoot regarding violence against elected officials.

“We’ll make sure that they’ve got the resources they need to be secure. We’re not going to tolerate anyone attacking elected officials, and engaging in criminal conduct against them, period” -Lightfoot. You failed. The third attack in a month! Lawlessness continues in Chicago pic.twitter.com/DMoEiROFHR — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) July 30, 2020

While referring to Lightfoot, Lopez tweeted, “You failed. The third attack in a month! Lawlessness continues in Chicago.”

Lopez reported a second incident of vandalism on July 20 when someone smashed the windows of his office.

Police said during the second incident two people were seen throwing bricks through the front windows and door of the alderman’s office just before midnight.

Lopez tweeted photos of the damage, while calling out Lightfoot for refusing to address what he calls “terror attacks on our communities.” Lopez said he believes gang members are targeting him.

When you Mayor, refuse to call out the terror attacks on our communities, especially on their electeds, criminals only feel more emboldened to continue their reign. Glass can be replaced, peace of mind and security cannot. Your silence is destroying this city! pic.twitter.com/n0lBBgnb9o — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) July 20, 2020

The alderman said he’s been targeted before.

“Following the assault on my home about two weeks ago, I’m sure this is connected,” Lopez said. “The descriptions match the people and I have no doubt that this is a continuation of gangs still trying to send a message to intimidate me.”

On July 9, bricks were thrown through the windows at his home in Brighton Park and the garage next door was set on fire.

After a brazen front-door assault, this vandal attempted three more times to break the windows in front of my house. pic.twitter.com/u5npa99KRN — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) July 9, 2020

Lightfoot said, “any attack on any elected official simply can’t be tolerated in our city.”

The mayor said after Lopez’s home was vandalized, her administration made sure the local CPD district commander and other top brass contacted the alderman to make sure his security needs were addressed. She said CPD would renew those conversations in light of the vandalism at Lopez’s ward office.

“We’ll make sure that they’ve got the resources they need to be secure. We’re not going to tolerate anyone attacking elected officials, and engaging in criminal conduct against them, period,” Lightfoot said.

No arrests have been made.

Lightfoot and Lopez, one of her harshest critics, have been at odds since she took office last year. Their most recent public clash came after Lightfoot accused an unnamed alderman of breaking the law by recording a private conference call between herself and the City Council, and leaking a foul-mouthed exchange to the media. Though she didn’t name Lopez, it was clear the 15th Ward alderman was the person she was referring to.

During a conference call with all 50 aldermen on May 31 to discuss the city’s response to the looting, Lopez accused the mayor of being unprepared when looting spread from downtown to the neighborhoods that weekend.

Lightfoot did not answer Lopez’s questions in the call, prompting an angry exchange.