By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:AJ Freund, Andrew Freund, Crystal Lake, JoAnn Cunningham, Murder

CHICAGO (CBS)– Attorney’s For AJ Freund’s father will be in court Thursday.

This marks another chapter in the tragic story of 5-year-old AJ. AJ’s mother, Joann Cunningham, is now serving a 35-year prison sentence.

RELATED: Phone Call Between JoAnn Cunningham And CBS 2’s Brad Edwards Used In Sentencing Hearing

Authorities said AJ’s father Andrew Freund Senior led them to their son’s body, which was found in a shallow grave in McHenry County.

Andrew Freund has pleaded not guilty to charges against him, which include five counts of first degree murder. He has been found mentally competent to stand trail.

A pre-trial status hearing is set for Thursday.