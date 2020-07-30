IHSA Announces High School Sports Plan Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Football Moving To SpringThe Illinois High School Association on Wednesday announced scheduling changes that will keep high school sports in action for the 2020-2021 school year, but in many instances with shifts to new seasons.

Grand Slam For Former Cub Nick Castellanos As Cubs Lose To RedsMike Moustakas and Nick Senzel homered in their returns from a COVID-19 scare, Nick Castellanos added a grand slam, and the Cincinnati Reds ended a four-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Cubs Wednesday night.

White Sox Score Late, Shut Out Cleveland IndiansYasmani Grandal and Eloy Jiménez hit sacrifice flies and the Chicago White Sox scored four runs in the ninth inning — three charged to ineffective Cleveland closer Brad Hand — to beat the Indians on Wednesday night.

'Quite A Challenging Golf Course For These Players,' Says CBS Sports' Trevor Immelman On WGC-FedEx St. Jude InvitationalThe WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational brings another stellar field to TPC Southwind for the last event before the PGA Championship.

Blackhawks Ban Native American Headdresses At Home GamesThe team said earlier this month it will continue to use the Blackhawks name because it honors a Native American leader who has been an inspiration to generations.

Longtime University Of Illinois Basketball Coach Lou Henson DiesFormer University of Illinois basketball coach Lou Henson has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 88.