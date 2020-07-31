Cubs' Rizzo Says They're Working To Keep COVID-19 At Bay; 'We All Want To Play'"We all want to play and the guys here in our clubhouse know that the importance of sticking together and being as prudent as possible away from the field and on the field."

'Winning It Was The Best Feeling In The World': Sofia Kenin On 2020 Australian Open, World TeamTennis On CBS SportsThe fourth ranked women's tennis player discusses her World Team Tennis experience, winning the 2020 Australian Open and beating Serena Williams at the French Open.

White Sox Call Up 2B Prospect Nick MadrigalThe 23-year-old Madrigal had been training at the team's auxiliary site in Schaumburg, Illinois.

'We Love Baseball': Wrigley Field Ballhawks Stay On Patrol During PandemicWhile Major League Baseball is beginning this season without fans in its stadiums, the famed ballhawks of Wrigley Field remain at their post amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sloane Stephens And Chicago Smash Headed To World Team Tennis SemifinalsThat includes 2017 US Open Champion Sloane Stephens and the new Chicago Smash team, who will play in the semifinals Saturday on CBS Sports Net, with the championship on CBS Sunday.

IHSA Announces High School Sports Plan Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Football Moving To SpringThe Illinois High School Association on Wednesday announced scheduling changes that will keep high school sports in action for the 2020-2021 school year, but in many instances with shifts to new seasons.