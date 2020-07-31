CHICAGO (CBS) – The coronavirus-related postponements have hit the National League Central. Friday night’s Cardinals-Brewers game in Milwaukee is off after two Cardinals players tested positive.
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is warning the season could be shut down if they don’t manage the virus better. Cubs’ first baseman Anthony Rizzo said players are very concerned about the spread COVID-19 in their sport.
“It is definitely in a lot of guys minds, that is for sure. Especially with a couple of Cardinals guys, reports of that are out today,” Rizzo said. “We all want to play and the guys here in our clubhouse know that the importance of sticking together and being as prudent as possible away from the field and on the field.”
Rizzo said he and other players want to keep playing which is why watching out for COVID-19 is of the upmost importance.
“It is a little nerve racking. We say the most normal thing about the day is when we actually play baseball,” Rizzo said. “But taking care of all of the little things before that, health and safety is top priority as well.”