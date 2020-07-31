CHICAGO (CBS)– The PAWS pets of the week are Chilli and Benedict.
Are you looking to add some spice to your life? Chilli is a playful and friendly five-year-old cat who loves to be around his people, and around his best buddy, one-year-old Benedict.
Chilli and Benedict are a bonded pair of cats who are looking for a home together. Chilli takes his job as Benedict’s helper cat very seriously, using his more outgoing personality to show Benedict that the world around them isn’t so scary.
Chilli enjoys bird watching and chasing toys, and Benedict’s favorite pastime is curling up for cuddles and asking for pets.
The two cats are an adorably sweet bonded pair who would make a wonderful addition to any home.
Chilli and Benedict, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their Virtual Adoption Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more.