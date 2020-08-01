DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police confirm a nine-year-old child shot on the Near North Side has died.

The incident took place near 900 North Cambridge around 6:45 p.m. According to police, the nine-year-old boy was shot in the chest and was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy has been identified as Janari Andre Ricks.

According to Chicago police, the boy was playing outside when multiple rounds were fired into the direction of the child, who was not the intended target. Police said the offender was on foot, but it’s unclear who the intended target was.

“Any time a child is the victim of senseless gun violence in the city of Chicago, it greatly affects and saddens us all,” said Brian McDermott, Chief of Operations with the Chicago Police Department.

 

 

Anyone with information is asked to contact cpdtip.com to submit any details they may have on the crime. The information will remain confidential.

 

 

 